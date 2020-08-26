Embattled hotel pulls out of quarantine program

Next Hotel Brisbane will no longer host quarantine visitors after guests spoke out about the “unlivable” conditions during their 14-day mandatory stay.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the hotel will reopen to the public in early September for business as usual after deciding to pull out of the quarantine program.

The news comes after several families spoke out about being forced to wait over 20 hours for food, lack of dietary requirements and being ignored by staff when trying to voice their concerns.

In a statement, a spokesman for Next Hotel Brisbane confirmed they will no longer be a quarantine hotel.

"Our decision to participate in the government quarantine program was to support the fight in the spread of the coronavirus, however we have made the decision not to further participate in the quarantine program," the statement read.

Next Hotel Brisbane will no longer be used for COVID quarantine.

"Following the departure of our quarantine guests, we will be undertaking a thorough and deep cleaning of the hotel premises in line with the guidelines provided by the local health authorities. The safety and wellbeing of our guests remains a top priority for us so that our guests have peace of mind when they stay with us."

"As of 2 September, we will be reopening Next Hotel Brisbane to the public and we would like to assure our guests that we remain fully committed to delivering exceptional guest service as we have done over the past six years since opening."

While the hotel was unpopular among those stuck in mandatory quarantine, staff are looking forward to getting back to business as they know it.

"Next Hotel Brisbane has always been the preferred accommodation for many guests especially business travellers and we look forward to focusing on this aspect of our business," the statement finished.

The Courier-Mail previously reported the hotel had 'apologised unreservedly' for 'teething issues' in their first week of being a quarantine hotel.

Many families spoke out about not being fed dinner, being told to order UberEats and having no options to suit special dietary requirements.

Originally published as Embattled hotel pulls out of quarantine program