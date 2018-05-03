Embattled council to fight against dissolution

IPSWICH council intends to defend itself against a move from the State Government to sack the councillors and install administrators.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council intends to "prove" the elected officials are more than capable of representing the people of Ipswich and that while many had been charged, no one had been proven guilty.

Local Government Stirling Hinchcliffe today announced he would issue the council with a 'show cause notice'.

Cr Wendt cited various changes initiated by the new mayor Andrew Antoniolli - who stood down form the city's top job this morning after being charged by the CCC yesterday.

"We intend to show - with the utmost of integrity - why that should not happen," Cr Wendt said.

"Over the past 12 months, this council has introduced more than 20 policies and procedures which have led to a platform of accountable and transparent governance.

"While we acknowledge that the CCC has laid multiple charges against people who have worked for this council, it must be stressed that nobody has yet been found guilty of anything.

"It is our understanding that many of the charges relate to paperwork and record-keeping, and many of those allegations are in relation to money given to charity.

"We must be very careful - for the sake of democracy - that representation of the people is not taken away as a measure to justify the expense of a very long investigation.

"As I have said, this council intends to respond to the State Government with a submission that proves we are more than capable of representing the people of this great city - a city which we are proud to serve as councillors."

Before the August 19 mayoral by-election, the council began a governance review with made 19 recommendations for change.

The review, commissioned by the now suspended council CEO Jim Lindsay, was conducted by Gary Kellar who stepped into the role of acting CEO after Mr Lindsay was charged by the CCC and suspended.

The 19 recommendations included abolishing 'secret' boards changes to councillors' expense claim declarations, improving the accessibility to councillors' register of interest and changes to how charitable donations are made throughout the divisions.

Cr Wendt confirmed ratepayers would not be impacted by the dismissal proceedings.

"Rubbish will be picked up, dogs registered, parks mowed, along with all those other many functions council provides to the community," Cr Wendt said.