Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

Embattled Burgess makes return to social media

by Sally Coates
19th Oct 2020 8:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Embattled ex-South Sydney star Sam Burgess has posted on social media for the first time since denying explosive claims of drugs, adultery and violence.

The 31-year-old looked every part the doting dad as he posted a happy snap holding the hands of his two children, Poppy, 3, and Billy, 1.

Sam Burgess with his children. Picture: Instagram
Sam Burgess with his children. Picture: Instagram

 

At a glance, the image looks like the quintessential picture perfect family portrait, however

Burgess has recently been the subject of serious allegations by his ex-wife, Phoebe Burgess, nee Hooke.

On October 2, dark allegations were published about Burgess' private life and claims of subsequent cover-ups by South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL club.

Days later, Burgess fronted court charged over the alleged October 2019 intimidation and common assault of his former father in-law, Mitchell Hooke, where he pleaded not guilty.

Additionally, his legal team told the court they would also be filing a motion holding Phoebe and her father in contempt of court, believing they were the source of the unsavoury allegations, which he denies.

Originally published as Embattled Burgess makes return to social media

More Stories

nrl rugby league sam burgess social media sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient dies after untrained ‘wardie’ had to do CPR

        Premium Content Patient dies after untrained ‘wardie’ had to do CPR

        Health A wardsman has been left traumatised after he was forced to jump in and help a nurse perform CPR on a patient in the emergency department of a major southeast...

        Friends take up battle after life taken too soon

        Premium Content Friends take up battle after life taken too soon

        News A young Ipswich dad’s sudden death has prompted action

        Need v greed: What motivated Ipswich fraudsters

        Premium Content Need v greed: What motivated Ipswich fraudsters

        News Desperation can sometimes drive people into low acts that only make things worse

        HEARTWARMING: How Laidley rescue dog found loving new home

        Premium Content HEARTWARMING: How Laidley rescue dog found loving new home

        Pets & Animals A LAIDLEY rescue dog has found its furever home after being posted for adoption on...