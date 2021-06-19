‘Embarrassing’: Legends slam ‘awful’ Suns

AFL pundits have lashed Gold Coast’s effort against Port Adelaide on Saturday afternoon, calling the Suns’ performance “embarrassing”, “awful” and “disappointing”.

Behind by 15 points at the first change, the Suns quickly found themselves well behind the pace, failing to make the most of chances and opening the door for Port to take a five-goal lead at halftime.

The South Australian onslaught didn’t end there, with the Power restricting the home side to just one goal between the second and third quarters, all the while helping themselves to eight of their own.

The performance led AFL experts to question the side’s effort in what is shaping up as another wasted season for the South East Queenslanders.

“Their application, their intensity, that team defence … just hasn’t been there all day,” said Lions legend Jonathan Brown.

“This has been really disappointing. Yes, they’re young, but there’s no excuse for the lack of effort.

“It’s been embarrassing, frankly. I know that’s a harsh word but this is AFL football.”

“The talls just haven’t had an impact whatsoever in this contest, even though they’ve had enough chances” added six-time All Australian Brad Johnson.

“Port Adelaide have cleaned everything up completely today.”

Can't wait for the AFL to continue rewarding incompetence and give them ANOTHER care package 🙄 #AFLSunsPowerhttps://t.co/ly0VKsrCXV — Chris De Silva (@cdesilva23) June 19, 2021

Is there a bigger rabble in Australian sport than the Gold Coast Suns? I’d say the Mariners but even they’ve sorted themselves out a little bit (kinda) #aflsunspower — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) June 19, 2021

Have watched Gold Coast the past two weeks and they have been awful.



Not sure what's going on. #AFLSunsPower — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) June 19, 2021

Not that long ago, this was the kind of effort that would get a coach sacked #aflsunspower — Ben Scadden (@benscadden) June 19, 2021

A knee injury to Power star and milestone man Robbie Gray was the only sour note for a rampant Port Adelaide who put an insipid Gold Coast to the sword with an Ollie Wines-powered 50-point victory at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

In his 250th senior appearance, Gray hobbled off the ground in the second term and went straight into Port’s rooms with a medial strain to his left knee which forced him to be subbed out of the game.

The Power had the four premiership points wrapped up by halftime when they enjoyed a 34-point in a contest that looked every bit fifth on the ladder against 15th as Wines grabbed a career-high 44 disposals.

His 44 touches – that included 17 contested possessions, five clearances and six inside 50s – fell one short of the 45 disposals from Peter Burgoyne against North Melbourne in 2008.

Port kicked seven unanswered goals either side of quarter-time to ice the game as the Suns offered little resistance with the Power racing to a 58-point buffer by the last change.

The Gold Coast slump further to a 4-9 record in a year that they needed to show some improvement. The gaggle of young guns will not stick around forever and questions may soon be asked about senior coach Stuart Dew if this rot continues.

To kick just four goals in perfect conditions for football was unacceptable. The Suns only passed their lowest ever total when Ben King kicked truly midway through the final term.

The Gold Coast’s defensive pressure was almost non-existence as the Power had the time and space to do as they pleased. The Suns’ disposal efficiency was appalling as they consistently kicked the ball straight down the throat of Port defenders.

There was no intent, no vigour, and no direction as another Suns season fizzled into irrelevance, yet again.

The halftime margin could have been even more significant given the Power had a free kick reversed when they had a close-range shot at goal and gave away a 50-metre penalty that led to the home side’s opening major.

The Suns lost David Swallow to concussion in the first half when the match was already all but over. Touk Miller was the best for the Suns with 31 disposals, 15 contested possessions, seven clearances and nine tackles but got little help from too many.

Port never needed to get out of second gear and had winners all over the ground with Aliir Aliir an impassable rock in defence with a glut of intercept marks while Steven Motlop was busy early and looked dangerous with every touch.

Connor Rozee also continued his purple patch with three goals as the Port powered to their ninth win of 2021.

Rowell finding his feet

Matt Rowell burst onto the AFL scene at the start of last year with nine Brownlow Medal votes with three best-on-grounds in five matches. His comeback from a knee injury has not been so dynamic but it is building. After a quiet day against Fremantle last weekend, Rowell accumulated 21 touches and 13 contested possessions with seven clearances.

Caleb’s tough gig

Suns key defender Sam Collins out could not have picked a worse time to have an ankle injury linger. Collins was a late out for the home side meaning Caleb Graham was handed the task of matching up with Port man mountain Charlie Dixon. Dixon manhandled Graham twice in the first half to take marks close to goal before converting during the Power’s seven-goal blitz. Dixon should have kicked another but sprayed the set shot after dominating Graham in the air again.

Powerful streak

The Power have now won 12 straight matches against the Suns. The Gold Coast enjoyed their first-ever win in 2011 against the Power when they finished over the top of Port in Adelaide. It’s been all black, white and teal since then with a dozen consecutive victories for the Power. Maybe they have never forgiven themselves for letting the Suns break their duck?

Everything’s coming up Rozee

The sky is the limit for Port’s Connor Rozee. Apart from his three goals, the Power young gun sparked another major with a terrific tackle on Noah Anderson while he also produced a brilliant smother on Oleg Markov. He finished with 19 touches in a classy all-round display that complemented the outstanding bullocking midfield work of Wines.

Score:

SUNS: 1.0. 2.1. 2.4 4.7 (31)

POWER: 3.3. 7.5 11.8. 12.9 (81)

Goals:

SUNS: King 2, Sexton, Bowes

POWER: Rozee 3, Motlop 2, Dixon 2, Georgiades 2, Lienert, Amon, Lycett

Greg Davis’ best:

SUNS: Miller, Anderson, Greenwood, Powell

POWER: Wines, Aliir, Rozee, Motlop, Boak, Houston, Amon, Georgiades

Injuries:

SUNS: Swallow (concussion)

POWER: Gray (knee), Jones (hamstring)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Greg Davis’ votes:

3: Ollie Wines

2: Aliir Aliir

1: Connor Rozee

Crowd:

7117

Originally published as ‘Embarrassing’: Legends slam ‘awful’ Suns