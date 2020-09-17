Menu
Elyse Knowles’ sweet baby announcement

by Bianca Mastroianni
17th Sep 2020 6:00 AM

 

Elyse Knowles has announced via Instagram that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Josh Barker.

Posting a gorgeous set of photos in the Northern Territory with Josh, her bare stomach shows a love heart drawn on it with the caption: "And then there were 3 #babyparker."

Elyse Knowles announces she is pregnant.
The 27-year-old Myer ambassador spoke to Gritty Pretty in December last year about wanting to start a family before she turned 30.

"I just keep thinking that my mum had me at 28 and, oh my gosh, I need to get going! I want one or two kids by 30," she revealed.

"I just don't want to wait until too late in my life. I'd rather put family first and then career," the model said.

”And then there were 3!”
She also added that Josh hasn't proposed to her, and that he "doesn't like talking about getting married."

She predicted they would most likely have kids before they get married, which is exactly how things have turned out.

"[Josh] very much likes his own rule book and I'm totally okay with that, too. I think we're on our own journey and we're happy at the moment," she said.

 

The couple have been together for six years.
It wasn't the first time she has spoken about having children. The model spoke to WHO magazine in October 2018, hinting that kids were definitely in her future.

"If I wasn't doing what I'm doing now, and having the dreams I have, I would have a baby by now," she said.

"I love babies, adore them! I'm always babysitting for friends and I can't wait to have a family."

Elyse and Josh have been together for six years, rising to fame when they won The Block in 2017, walking away with $547,000 as a cash prize.

Originally published as Elyse Knowles' sweet baby announcement

