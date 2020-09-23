Elvis spotted on Coast as cameras finally roll

The king of rock and roll is finally taking centre stage on the Gold Coast.

Cameras will roll on Baz Luhrmann's blockbuster musical drama, Elvis, at Village Roadshow Studios on Wednesday following a lengthy and high profile shutdown that began in March when star Tom Hanks contracted COVID-19.

Actor Austin Butler, who is cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, walks near Peppers in Broadbeach on Tuesday. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Luhrmann and the Queensland Government spent months developing a COVID-safe plan and working around Hanks' schedule in order to resume the production - which will inject $100 million into the local economy - setting the start date to coincide with the end of his two-week quarantine in an approved Gold Coast hotel.

Austin Butler, who will play Elvis Presley opposite Hanks as the singer's manager Colonel Tom Parker, was snapped heading out for a walk at Broadbeach on Tuesday, having kept a low profile in Queensland since he was spotted accompanying Luhrmann to the opening night of Queensland Ballet's Lights On at the Brisbane Powerhouse in August.

Butler went for a walk around Broadbeach as he prepared for the first day of filming on Wednesday. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Australian actors Richard Roxburgh and Helen Thomson were last week cast as Elvis Presley's parents, replacing international actors Rufus Sewell and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

"With the world as it is right now, our entire company is grateful that we can join together in this creative venture to bring employment and opportunity in front of and behind the camera, and to the community at large," Luhrmann said.

"It's exciting to unite some of Australia's finest actors".

Australians David Wenham, Luke Bracey, Dacre Montgomery and Xavier Samuel were also cast in the film, joining Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

