Elsie's secret to a long life

ELSIE Payne must have felt like a movie star going by the amount of times her family and friends wanted to take pictures with her yesterday.

At her 100th birthday party, she joked and smiled along with all of her guests, saying cheekily "I want to see every single photo you have taken”.

The guest of honour was pleased to have so many people there to mark the milestone with her, crediting a life of "hard work out milking the cows” as the contributing factor which has led her to live a long and happy life.

Elsie Payne, nee Madsen, was born on May 18, 1918 at the Rosewood Hospital to parents Marius and Esther Madsen.

She grew up on the family farm and worked alongside her four brothers and six sisters. She also attended Rosevale Primary School.

When she was older, she moved away from home and went to work for a family in Fernvale where she met Walter Payne. The pair fell in love and were married on October 21, 1939 at the church of Christ at Rosevale.

Together, they worked as share farmers before they moved to Ipswich. They also had four children, Nola, Errol, Colin and Robyn.

After losing her husband on November 1, 1981, she moved into the Salvation Army home at Riverview where she lived for a few years.

She now resides at Colthup Manor, where she is loved by all the staff and other residents.

On her special day, in addition to the gifts and well wishes she received, Elsie was also thrilled to find out she had received congratulatory letters from Queen Elizabeth, as well as other dignitaries.