Elsa's 102nd Australia Day celebration

WAVING THE FLAG: Today is a special celebration for Elsa Mitchell. Rob Williams

FOR 102 years, Elsa Mitchell has shared her birthday celebrations with the nation.

Today, as the rest of Australia tucks into lamingtons in celebration of Australia Day, Elsa will blow out the candles on her cake and celebrate her 102nd birthday with her family.

She has led a rich and intriguing life, having washed Sir Charles Kingsford Smith's socks as a teenager, mowed the lawn until she was 90 and acquired a diverse collection of skills, even the banjo.

Elsa said the key to a long and prosperous life was to "work hard, stay well and not drink and not smoke".

Just don't ask her if Australia Day should be moved - she's quite accustomed to celebrating with the nation and doesn't much fancy changing that now.

Elsa Gladys Mitchell (nee Pinington) was born on January 26, 1916, at Pimpama on the Gold Coast.

She went to school in Brisbane and Grantham before the family of 10 moved to Cheepie, west of Charleville.

Elsa worked in Quilpie at the mayor's house and the Cheepie Hotel before the family packed up and moved to Warwick a day before her 16th birthday.

Elsa Mitchell turns 102 on Australia Day. Rob Williams

It was there Elsa perfected her handiwork, taking to needlework, painting, cooking and gardening.

She made doilies, socks for soldiers and crocheted and did gardening.

She even grew her own vegetables and milked the cow. Elsa played the piano, mandolin, banjo and accordion.

She worked at a school, in laundries and helped to cater for shows and weddings and the Masonic lodge.

Elsa married Owen William Patrick Mitchell in 1940 and had two daughters, Beverley and Gwenneth (deceased) and a son, John.

Elsa lived in Warwick for more than 80 years before she moved to Ipswich to be closer to her daughter, Beverley Sengstock, eventually moving into Riverview Gardens.

Elsa Mitchell turns 102 on Australia Day. Elsa's daughter Beverley Sengstock and son in law Kevin Sengstock. Rob Williams

Beverley said her mum started working when she was only young and kept at it until she was physically unable to.

"In the later years, she'd try to do the same things she did when she was younger and thing's wouldn't work out right," Beverley said.

"She was so clever with doing crocheting and pickling fruit. Everything was really neat and spiffy.

"She has been a very good mum to us all our lives. She did everything I have tried to do for my family."

She said her mother was best known for her baked treats, especially Australian classics.

"She was very good at making chocolate cakes and sponges and we always had a baked lunch, especially on Australia Day," Ms Sengtsock said.