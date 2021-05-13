Ellen’s likely replacement revealed

Tiffany Haddish is poised to take over Ellen's TV crown, Page Six is told.

The Girls Trip star, 40, has frequently filled in for Ellen DeGeneres, 63. In the wake of her killing her daytime talk show, a senior NBCUniversal source told us: "Tiffany is a favourite, she has humour and empathy in spades.

"She's top of the list to get a daytime show - she's a fresh voice."

Tiffany Haddish at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

Haddish filled in for DeGeneres - who announced this morning that she is quitting her show after 19 seasons - last October and this April.

As we revealed in February, DeGeneres owns the rights to her show, which is syndicated and produced by Warner Bros, so it's impossible to replace her without launching a fresh format with a new host.

Apart from her guest hosting duties, Haddish has been flexing her hosting muscles on CBS's Kids Say The Darndest Things.

She's also currently appearing opposite Billy Crystal in new movie, Here Today.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres has recorded an interview with US Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, who flew to LA to chat with her yesterday.

Guthrie was due to break the news of DeGeneres' exit, alongside The Hollywood Reporter, on Thursday morning, we're told - but the news was leaked beforehand.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson, whose show airs in most markets after DeGeneres, is a favourite to grab her 3pm timeslot.

The singer was wooed by NBC execs, including The Voice US executive producer Audrey Morrissey who spotted her as a great TV talent, and former NBC execs Paul Telegdy and Meredith Ahr, who thought she would be great at daytime TV.

The Kelly Clarkson Show - produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution - launched in September 2019 and became the most-watched new daytime talk show in the US in seven years, winning three Daytime Emmys last year, including one for Clarkson as best entertainment talk show host.

In January, The Kelly Clarkson Show hit a season high, matching DeGeneres' numbers for the first time.

A rep for Haddish was unavailable for comment.

