Ellen’s ex reveals shock truth behind pic

Anne Heche has publicly slammed ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres in a new TikTok video, revealing the TV host didn't want her to "dress sexy" when they were together.

The Six Days, Seven Nights star recalled the matching outfits that she and DeGeneres wore to the 1998 Golden Globes - and how she now considers their look to be a 0-out-of-10 fashion fail.

She then blamed the talk show host for their fashion faux pas.

"Why do I look like a hippy? It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy."

"Bye, no," she added.

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche during 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1998. Picture: SGranitz/WireImage

It's not the first time the Men in Trees star made a public swipe at the under-siege DeGeneres, 63, who found herself embroiled in a toxic workplace scandal last year.

"I haven't spoken to Ellen in years. I'd listen to the people who have," Heche, 51, told Mr. Warburton magazine for its cover story.

Although Heche didn't dive into specifics of the controversy, she hinted that the complaints might have substance.

The couple pictured at the 1997 Emmys.

"If I'm standing someplace and I don't like what's going on there and I stay there, it's my fault," Heche said.

"So what are the actions that got me there and why can't I get out of it easily if that's not something that I want to be engaged in?"

She added, "Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey."

Heche did, however, describe their relationship as "a beautiful part" of her life.

Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997 to 2000.

Ellen's reputation went from bad to worse last year when a March tweet claiming she was "notoriously one of the meanest people alive" went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Ellen DeGeneres addressed the toxic workplace scandal on her show in September. Picture: YouTube

There were more than 1000 replies to the initial tweet, with people detailing their not-so-nice experiences with Ellen.

What followed was countless staff coming forward on the record with their own stories of bullying, which forced Ellen to apologise on the Ellen show and an internal investigation ordered which led to the sacking of three senior staff.

