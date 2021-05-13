Ellen makes shock call on talk show

After nearly two decades on air, Ellen DeGeneres has announced she is ending her show after 19 seasons.

The star announced the decision publicly on Wednesday (local time), but the decision is said to have been a couple of years in the making.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 63-year-old host, writer, producer, actress and comedian won dozens of Emmy Awards for the show and has been a pioneer of the LGBTQ community in America since she came out as gay in 1997.

Ellen DeGeneres addressed the toxic workplace scandal on her show last September. Picture: YouTube

That trailblazing revelation - made by DeGeneres's character in a sitcom named after her - shocked America and nearly doomed her career.

DeGeneres' decision came amid slumping ratings following allegations by former and current staffers that the long-running has been a toxic place to work.

The star insisted her decision to pull the pin on the show had nothing to do with allegations in the past year of a workplace environment rife with bullying, racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

DeGeneres downplayed the fallout from the allegations on Wednesday (local time). "It almost impacted the show," DeGeneres told the trade publication.

"It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season."

Ellen DeGeneres says she needs a new creative challenge. Picture: Getty Images

When the complaints from people working on the show came out last year, DeGeneres acknowledged there were problems, apologised and pledged to do better.

The host, who's built her brand on the motto "Be Kind," kicked off season 18 last September with a lengthy apology, telling viewers, "I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

While the apology was DeGeneres' highest-rated premiere in years, audience viewership quickly fell, even as Hollywood's A-list remained as loyal as ever.

'VERY HURTFUL'

DeGeneres herself was not accused of wrongdoing but she was blamed for allowing the issues to develop.

But things got worse for her when the actor Brad Garrett, who appeared on her show six times, tweeted this last August: "Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge."

DeGeneres is believed to have been considering ending the show for several years. She is married to Australian actress-turned-art-dealer Portia de Rossi.

Since September the show's ratings have plummeted by more than one-half compared to last season, to 1.2 million viewers per show.

DeGeneres is scheduled for a television interview with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday (local time) to talk about ending the program. The final episode is scheduled for early in the northern hemisphere spring in 2022.

DeGeneres was co-producer of her show and last year earned an estimated $A110 million dollars, largely thanks to that program. That made her the 12th highest-paid celebrity in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

Originally published as Ellen makes shock call on talk show