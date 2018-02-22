Ellen stunned by how out of touch Bill Gates is

Ellen was left slightly gobsmacked by Bill Gates' out-of-touch responses. Bill Gates doesn't know the price of groceries

BILL GATES is officially one of the richest men who has ever lived.

The Microsoft co-founder is currently worth $US91.7 billion, and it's safe to say that within his household budget is an allowance for someone to do his supermarket shopping for him.

No late night runs to Aldi for milk and chips for Bill Gates. Oh, no no no.

Ellen DeGeneres hilariously demonstrated just how out of touch Gates is with the real world when she had him as a guest on her TV show.

In a segment pleasingly titled "Bill's grocery bill," DeGeneres asked Gates to test his knowledge of some everyday items that you buy at the supermarket.

"When was the last time you have been to a supermarket?" DeGeneres asks.

"A long time ago," admits Gates.

" ... This will be interesting," deadpans DeGeneres.

The challenge for Gates was to guess the price of three out of five products within a dollar of their recommended retail price.

If he achieved his goal "the audience will get something", announces DeGeneres, which was met with rapturous applause from the crowd.

Gates got off to a jaw-dropping start by guessing a box of Rice-A-Roni cost $US5.

It costs $US1.

"What a bargain! I'll take five," jokes the billionaire awkwardly.

Ellen was left slightly gobsmacked by Bill Gates' out-of-touch responses.

Next up was Tide dishwashing pods. Gates guesses $US4 and then changes his answer to $US10 when the audience gasps.

They cost $US19.97.

"It's expensive to do laundry," Ellen explains.

Things look up for Gates when a package of dental floss is revealed as the next item. Gates is an avid flosser it turns out, so he nails this one by guessing $US4 (it costs $US3.78).

But the success is short-lived. The Silicone Valley king really comes unstuck when faced with a bag of Totino's pizza rolls.

He guesses $US22, which he quickly changes to $US8 after the audience almost falls off their chairs in shock.

They cost $US8.98.

Finally, he is presented with TGI Fridays frozen spinach and artichoke dip. When the audience indicates they think it costs less than $US10, Gates is surprised.

By this point Gates has visibly given up.

