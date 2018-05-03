Menu
Ellen went back to her previous statement and apologised on air.
Celebrity

‘I’m so sorry’: Ellen’s blunder

by Zoe Szathmary
3rd May 2018 10:05 AM

AND the next guest is … wait a second.

Ellen DeGeneres apologised to Jenna Dewan during Wednesday's episode of her daytime television show for accidentally referring to the star as "Jenna Dewan-Tatum."

Dewan and her husband, actor Channing Tatum, announced on April 2 that they "lovingly" chose to separate. They are parents to 5-year-old Everly.

Dewan reportedly changed her surname later that month on social media, going from "Dewan-Tatum" to "Dewan," People explains.

 

Jenna Dewan — no Tatum anymore.
The awkward moment with DeGeneres unfolded when she was onstage with "World of Dance" co-star Jennifer Lopez.

"Now we are going to bring out your fellow judges and host for your show 'World of Dance,' Jenna Dewan-Tatum - Jen - and Jenna Dewan, sorry - Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo," the comedian told the audience.

 

Ellen doubled back to her previous statement and apologised on air.
DeGeneres paused to address her slip-up with Dewan on stage.

"I have to say before we go to break, um, I - I'm so sorry," she admitted. "I introduced you and I - it was just such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful and for your daughter and the statements have been great."

She continued, "And I apologise, that I just have known both of you for long, and I'm so used to saying -- "

"I know, I know," Dewan said. "Thank you."

Meantime, friends of the now-former couple have started speaking out about what went wrong in their seemingly happy marriage.

Dewan later thanked "everybody for the love and the support, calling it "so moving."

The New York Post reported last month that the pair split "due to spending more time apart because of the pressure of work".

"Channing has been working non-stop, with four movies announced for 2018 alone. It is hard on a marriage to be apart so much, especially when you have a young child. Plus Jenna is in pre-production for the movie, Berlin I Love You."

The friend added, "Both Channing and Jenna are devoted to their daughter and have worked hard to spend as much happy family time together, despite the problems in their relationship that the distance has seemed to magnify."

 

United front: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in 2015. Picture: AP
This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

    Local Partners