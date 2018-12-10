Menu
Shaun Falkiner, 26 of Elizabeth, has been charged with the murder of Alexander Watts. Picture: Facebook
News

‘I will hate you until the day you die ’

by Sean Fewster
10th Dec 2018 1:08 PM
THE family of a young father stabbed outside a suburban shopping centre say they will never forgive, and always hate, the "pathetic" man who murdered him to look good in the eyes of his girlfriend.

On Monday, Shaun Falkiner faced the family of his victim, Alex Watts, during sentencing submissions in the Supreme Court.

Mr Watts' mother, Belinda Bezzina, said the last words she ever spoke to her son were, "I'm not here to fight with you, life is too short for that".

"Little did I know that would be the last time I saw Alex alive," she said.

"You have shown no remorse, even when the jury found you guilty you showed nothing.

Shaun Falkiner, 26 of Elizabeth, has been charged with the murder of Alexander Watts. Picture: Facebook
"I will hate you for what you have done until the day you die and I will never forgive you for it."

Mr Watts' partner, Cheree Gatty, said she and the couple's children had been robbed of a loving and caring man.

"What you've done is unforgivable, knowing a monster like you is on this earth and Alex is not, makes me sick," she said.

"I find it pathetic that you did it in the first place ... it was your pathetic decision to act like a man in front of your girlfriend.

"Look how it ended up for both sides - death and imprisonment."

Falkiner, 28, was convicted of Mr Watts' murder following a trial by jury.

Prosecutors had alleged Falkiner had an altercation with the woman, who then said "you're dead, I'm calling my ex".

She then spoke with Mr Watts while Falkiner allegedly stole a 20cm knife from Woolworths.

Stabbing victim Alexander Watts with a friend in a picture from Facebook.
Prosecutors alleged Mr Watts began following Falkiner yelling "why would you hit a woman?".

They claimed Falkiner's partner told him "you are weak", "you never stick up for me" and urged him to "just do it" before he stabbed Mr Watts in the stomach.

Falkiner, who denied the allegations, claimed the stab was "a half-hearted warning shot" delivered without intention to kill or even harm Mr Watts.

He asserted he armed himself because he was fearful another person - described as "a man-mountain" - was coming to attack him over the earlier altercation.

