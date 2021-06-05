Elite visitor: Farina savours success on first trip to Ipswich

Former Socceroos coach Frank Farina was delighted to watch his latest side rise above the Ipswich Knights. Photo: Iain Curry

Former Socceroos coach Frank Farina was delighted to watch his latest side rise above the Ipswich Knights. Photo: Iain Curry

FORMER Australian coach Frank Farina celebrated a memorable football success on his first visit to Ipswich.

After sharing in Wynnum’s 3-0 victory over the Ipswich Knights, he offered some thoughts before leaving the chilly Bundamba venue.

“Any points are good points at the moment. It was good for the confidence of the guys,’’ Farina said.

It was ninth-placed Wynnum’s third win of the season against the Knights who were in fifth before Friday night’s encounter.

As club ambassador and mentor of the Wynnum Wolves, Farina was delighted to see his team survive a lucky first half to run out victors.

“It’s a nice win for us but we’ve got a long way to go,’’ he said.

Farina coached the Australian team from 1999-2005, having also stepped up as player/coach to guide the Brisbane Strikers to their first National Soccer League (NSL) title in the 1996/97 season.

That included working with former Ipswich footballer Kasey Wehrman, who was player/coach in Western Pride’s inaugural 2013 National Premier Leagues season.

Around regular stints playing and coaching overseas, Farina represented Australia 37 times from 1984-95.

But on Friday night at Eric Evans Oval, the 1997 NSL Coach of the Year fulfilled a new support role eager to help Wynnum rise up the Football Queensland Premier League 1 table.

“I’m just helping out to the end of the season,’’ said Farina, who also coached Brisbane Roar from 2006-2009 before stints in Sydney, PNG and Fiji.

After jubilant scenes on the Ipswich field following Wynnum’s win, it was clear the Wolves needed that result.

Farina has only been working with Wynnum’s top side for two weeks.

Frank Farina. Picture: AAP image/Dean Lewins

Before dashing off after the latest game, Farina said the Knights displayed plenty of quality despite being unable to break the game open.

“They put us under a lot of pressure early on and they are a good side,’’ Farina said.

“They are sitting above us for a good reason.’’

While Farina and his players left Bundamba with three valuable points, the Knights were left to reflect on a missed opportunity.

The home side dominated possession and most of the attack in the first half before going to the break down 1-0 after a lucky Wynnum goal.

Against the run of play, Wynnum somehow scored after a goal mouth scramble. That followed long periods where the Knights hit the crossbar and narrowly missed converting.

From potentially being two or three ahead at the break, the Knights misfortune continued in the second half with Wynnum again working hard to capitalise on their limited opportunities.

Chasing their fifth win in the cutthroat competition, the Knights couldn’t penetrate Wynnum’s last line of defence despite gallant efforts from Nick Edwards, Lucky Joe, Fiston Chungu and Darryl Barton.

Ipswich Knights footballer Matt Haspels reflects on his team’s latest performance. Picture: David Lems

Defender Matt Haspels has been one his side’s best performers in recent weeks. But as quality players do, he put his hand up after making a rare mistake that gave Wynnum a 1-0 advantage.

“It’s just disappointing to be honest,’’ Haspels said. “We’re in a bit of a slump right now.

“There was probably a defensive error from myself which kind of put us on the back foot.

“I had a bit of an air swing and then it just came off my other leg. I saw it a bit late but that’s football.



“For the second half, honestly you’ve got to give credit to them at the end of the day.’’



However, the former Ipswich Grammar School student was eager to look ahead being part of a Knights squad capable of scoring regular goals.

“I know it’s hard to take positives from this game but we were playing good footy,’’ he said.

Haspels said the team’s main goal was settling back into the premiership after recent FFA Cup matches.

“It’s been a pretty hectic schedule for us,’’ he said.

“Now we’ve got a bit of time where we have one game a week. We can just focus on the league and hopefully get more points.

“Now we’re in a bit of a scrap for the bottom three. We’ve got to get ahead of that now.’’

Matt Haspels always admired the Knights club. Picture: David Lems

Haspels, 22, has become a regular Knights first grader having previously played in the club’s under-18 side.

He started his junior football at Centenary Stormers before joining Brisbane Force.

Haspels welcomed the opportunity to play at the Knights.

“It’s always been a club that I’ve admired,’’ he said.

“It’s very close to me and just a good group of lads as well.’’

His utility skills have been put to good use.

“I’ve played pretty much every position in the last four or so years,’’ he said.

“But I’m enjoying it and it’s good fun.’’



The Knights’ next match is against Mitchelton at Bundamba on Friday night.