22°
Lifestyle

Elite school brings in sleep expert

Emmaline Stigwood, The Courier-Mail | 22nd Jul 2017 5:25 AM
The survey found seniors were the most sleep-deprived.
The survey found seniors were the most sleep-deprived.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of the top schools in the state has brought in a sleep specialist after a study of its students' nocturnal habits revealed many were sleep-deprived.

Brisbane Grammar School now asks students to keep sleep diaries and makes boarders hand in phones before ­bedtime after a school-wide survey found poor habits such as all-night study sessions and technology in the bedroom.

Deputy headmaster of ­students David Carroll said that the results were part of a two-year study that started with the sleep patterns of its athletes before being extended to all students.

The survey found seniors were the most sleep-deprived, getting an average of 37 minutes less than the minimum eight hours recommended each night.

More on this at The Courier-Mail

Reader poll

Do you think students should have greater limits on technology?

View Results

 

RELATED: More reasons why you should ban devices in the bedroom

 

News Corp Australia

Topics:  education school sleep