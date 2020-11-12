Two staffers stood down from a prestigious school will never teach there again after a pants-off student exercise.

Two teachers stood down from one of Queensland's most prestigious learning institutions after allegedly ordering students to remove their trousers during a field trip will not return to the school.

The teachers from The Southport School were stood down last month after allegations surfaced they had asked a group of Year nine boys to take off their pants during a team-building challenge on October 16.

The challenge was held in a dark room while one of the teachers watched on wearing night-vision goggles.

The task had been designed as a challenge for students to work together to find objects in the dark, with a teacher allegedly upping the ante by asking students to remove their pants as well as shoes and socks.

The Southport School. Picture: Richard Walker.

Parents later contacted the school to voice their disgust, sparking a full-blown investigation.

One of the teachers has since resigned, while the other will not have their contract renewed, the school has said.

In a statement, the school said the teachers 'will not be returning'.

It is understood the school hired a law firm to review the case, but they were advised there were no grounds to refer the matter to police.

However the investigation did find that the teachers had breached the school's expectations with respect to conduct.

In the statement, TSS headmaster Greg Wain, who last month described the incident as 'completely unacceptable' said he was supportive of the students' concerns.

"At TSS we aim to create an environment where our students are supported to ask questions and speak up if they have concerns, and I commend these students for doing so," he said.

Originally published as Elite school bars teachers after pants-off scandal