Elite Qld riders in high-flying challenge at Tivoli Raceway

TRACK TREAT: Jesse Dobson is among the top riders at Tivoli Raceway this weekend. BRUCE CAIRNS

MOTORSPORT: North Queensland-born international Todd Waters and Sunshine Coast 22-year-old Jesse Dobson will turn the heat up to world-class level at round three of the Sunshine State Motocross Series at Tivoli Raceway this weekend.

A World MX Grand Prix veteran, 27-year-old Waters is an approachable but steely and determined competitor.

He is considered a favourite for this year's MX Nationals championship after winning two of the three races so far.

The DPH Husqvarna rider dominated the Airoh series opener in February with a swashbuckling display in the dark sands of Coolum.

At this stage in the season, he is looking to build momentum and confidence towards establishing himself as the country's top motocrosser.

Dobson (MPE Husqvarna) has battled a series of injuries since he first burst onto the scene as an uber-talented 16-year-old.

After a wily start to this year's MX Nationals season, he currently sits fifth overall, just one spot behind Waters.

Dobson blitzed a scorching second Airoh round at Roma a fortnight ago, and feels he's well on track in the path to restoring his rightful career trajectory.

Trying their best to upstage the Waters-Dobson battle will be the new generation of Queensland motocross riders, who are pushing to the limit to break through.

Intent on series contention, 20-year-old Toowoomba rider Kaleb Barham and promising Brisbane 18-year-old Mason Rowe will ride all rounds. They currently head the premier class championship points over their better-known rivals, as well as defending Airoh series champion Joel Rizzo.

For more than 25 years, the Sunshine States series has contributed to Queensland's bulging motocross racing treasury, which contains the likes of internationals Hunter Lawrence, Dean Ferris, Waters and Mitch Evans.

Last year's Aussie junior nationals suggest Queensland's breeding ground is first class.

The maroon juniors won the 2018 Interstate Challenge and took the lion's share of the national titles.

Racing starts about 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

Juniors from age 7 to 16 compete on Saturday while the big guns, women and veterans take to the track on Sunday.

Moto National, Airoh Helmets, Five Gloves, Shell Advance Oils, Link International, Pirelli Tyres, States MX Wheels, MX Store, FXR, MPE, TCX Boots, Southside Auto Auction Group, Civil Skill Assessment Service, Corsair Vehicle Solutions and LSKD.

Tivoli Raceway is at Coal Road Chuwar.

A canteen is available. Entry prices are children $2, adults $5 and family $10.

The Qld Motocross Subcommittee would like to thank the hosting club, Moreton Districts MX and all series sponsors who continue to lift the profile of this 25+ year Motocross Series.