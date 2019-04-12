Elite Ipswich rider in national event at home track

ONE of Australia's most exciting elite female riders will this weekend compete in the third stage of the 2019 BMXA BAD BOY National Series at her home club, the Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club.

But it hasn't been Tyler-Lea Thorley's club her entire life.

Her previous club was Nerang on the Gold Coast.

She recently made the transfer north after moving in with her boyfriend and fellow Ipswich rider Matt Krasevskis.

"I met Matt at a normal gate night at the Sleeman supercross track and we have been close ever since,'' Thorley said.

"I have been coaching for a while now and I became a club coach at Ipswich with Matt.

"It's been great for the club to have a male and female coach there and we do a lot of practice there.

"I now live with Matt in Ipswich.

"I'm happy to say Ipswich is my club.''

Thorley has spent a long time off the bike due to injury. But she is looking forward to getting back into competitive racing this weekend in the superclass on Saturday and the elite women's class on Sunday.

"My preparation for this weekend has been really good,'' the Ipswich rider said.

"I've put in a solid 12 weeks of training including gym work where I've been strengthening my shoulder.

"I'm really excited about racing this weekend against some really fast girls.

"I've made a few changes to my bike to help with my shoulder so it should be good fun.

"The girls have been really quick at the moment. Leanna (Curtis) and Des'Ree (Barnes) have been putting some really fast laps together but I know I just need to relax on race day.

"I tend to get quite tense and a bit crazy.

"I know I just need to take it race by race.”

NSW rider Leanna Curtis and Queensland's Des'Ree Barnes have been producing some fast laps of late on the big stage after the pair finished first and second respectively in the Queensland International Cup last weekend.

While Thorley has mentioned Curtis, the 2016 national elite champion, and rising star Barnes as tough competitors this weekend, the contenders for the top spot on the podium isn't restricted to just three riders.

The women's superclass on Saturday includes the likes of defending elite women's national series champion Sara Jones, West Australia's Rachel Gaskin and junior elite national champion Ashlee Miller, as well as a strong quartet of Kiwi women.

Come Sunday, Thorley will be lining up against some of the above riders again for the second round of the UCI elite women's class.

Ipswich BMX couple Tyler-Lea Thorley and Matt Krasevskis.

Krasevskis won't race this weekend as he begins his preparation for more international racing.

However, he will be there to support Thorley as she gets her 2019 national series under way.

"Matt really helps me out when it comes to training and preparation,'' Thorley said.

"We push each other and we both know each other really well. I'm really loud while he is a pretty shy guy.''

This weekend's national round at Willey Park is free for spectators.

Racing starts at 1.15pm on Saturday and 9.45am on Sunday.