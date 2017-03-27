31°
Elite Boonah business supplies top Brisbane club

27th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
PRIZE PRODUCT: Butcher Gary Middlebrook with his award- winning saveloy sausage.
PRIZE PRODUCT: Butcher Gary Middlebrook with his award- winning saveloy sausage.

IT WAS a desire to live and work in the Scenic Rim that led Bec and Gary Middlebrook to buy the local butcher shop in Boonah.

More than 10 years on, the Elite Meats owners can count themselves among award winners and suppliers to prestigious commercial kitchens outside the region.

"When an opportunity to purchase a butcher shop in my hometown of Boonah arose, we took the step to become small business owners,” Mrs Middlebrook said.

"At the time we had a one-year-old son, Will, and our daughter, Stevie-Ann, on the way, with youngest son Drew to follow in 2008.

"Our decision to purchase Elite Meats was based on Gary's knowledge of the industry and a wish to stay in the Boonah district to raise our young family.”

The business employs a team of locals, including standing staff members Kim Geiger and Michael Geiger - who is now a fully qualified butcher having started as a clean-up boy. There's also newer recruit Bradley Coupe, newly signed up school-based apprentice Justin Ehrich and Dylan Lambert.

Over the past 11 years Mr Middlebrook has won numerous accolades for his ham, gourmet sausages, honey cheese kabana, saveloys and corned beef in regional and state-wide competitions.

"One of our greatest pleasures is being a major supplier to the kitchen of the prestigious Tattersalls Club in Brisbane,” Mrs Middlebrook said.

She said the produce was sourced from the south-east Queensland region, with pork from the Darling Downs and dorper lambs from the Leslie Dam region.

All products are processed and made in store by the team. Ham, bacon and select small goods are all traditionally made with secret recipes that Mr Middlebrook never fully divulges.

"Most days walking into the shop the smell of cooking and the smoke house aromas linger in the air,” Mrs Middlebrook said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  boonah butchery ipswich business scenic rim

