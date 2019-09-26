Elite assistance to bolster the Musketeers

STRIKEZONE: Rhett Bramwell swings the bat for the Ipswich Musketeers.

BASEBALL: Ipswich Musketeers' coach Greg Suthers will have four outstanding American imports at his disposal this season.

Two pitchers and two positional players will join the squad.

All four are extremely talented prospects who have played high level college baseball and attracted interest from Major League clubs.

"They all have the potential to play professional baseball.” club president Jon Campbell said.

Pitcher Laine Huffman was drafted to the New York Mets but did not sign after injuring his shoulder.

Ryan Daugherty signed with the Atlanta Braves and infielder Nick Grimes was a three-year varsity player at Concordia University Irvine.

Meanwhile, pitcher Logan Grigsby played alongside Ipswich's Brisbane Bandit Andrew Campbell for German professional team the Heidenheim Heidekopfe.

The duo were instrumentral as the Baseball-Bundesliga club won the European Championships in June and Campbell has brought Grigsby down under to help the Musketeers.