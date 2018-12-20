Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jean-Philippe Grenet was fired after six months. Picture: LinkedIn
Jean-Philippe Grenet was fired after six months. Picture: LinkedIn
Crime

Video game boss sacked for rude comment

by NZ Herald
20th Dec 2018 11:07 AM

THE head of one of the world's largest video game makers has been fired after telling a female colleague on a conference call that an internal company discussion shouldn't be a matter of seeing "who has a bigger d***", a High Court heard.

Jean Philippe Grenet, 56, a senior director at Electronic Arts Ireland, was fired six months after taking the $256,000-a-year (€160,000) job, the Irish Daily Mail reported.

Lawyers for Grenet told the High Court that the "clumsy" remark was intended to mean that he didn't want to get into a petty dispute with a co-worker and he was not trying to make a sexual comment.

 

EA is one of the world’s biggest video game makers.
EA is one of the world’s biggest video game makers.

Grenet told the High Court that Ms S, an American woman with whom he had weekly video calls, had applied for his job and wanted to "undermine my authority".

Grenet, who is the company's "most senior man in Ireland", has turned to the High Court in a bid to get his dismissal reversed. He has already secured a temporary injunction to stop the company dismissing him or hiring someone else to fill his role, while the case is ongoing.

EA makes popular video games such as FIFA and Madden.

This article originally appeared on NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission

abuse boss editors picks jobs rude comment sacked

Top Stories

    NAMED: Ipswich City Council appoints veteran boss as new CEO

    premium_icon NAMED: Ipswich City Council appoints veteran boss as new CEO

    Breaking The new CEO is experienced with administrators; having come from a city where the council was dismissed.

    • 20th Dec 2018 1:24 PM
    Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    premium_icon Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    Health Four Queenslanders received heart valves from a donor with cancer

    Father John Dobson remembered as admirable church leader

    premium_icon Father John Dobson remembered as admirable church leader

    News Ipswich and Caloundra remembers former parish priest and Rotarian

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:24 PM

    Local Partners