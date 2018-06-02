Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Aussie YouTube star’s sick rant

by Ben Graham
2nd Jun 2018 7:30 PM

AN ELECTRONIC musician from Perth whose videos have more than 110 million plays on YouTube is copping a massive backlash after he posted an anti-gay rant on social media.

In the sick tirade, which has been viewed more than quarter of a million times, Nick Bertke, also known as DJ Pogo, called gay people "an abomination".

He then goes on to praise the "fantastic" 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting which left 49 people dead.

"I've always had a very thorough dislike of homosexuals," he says in the clip. "I've never liked a grown man acting like a 12-year-old girl. I've always found that to be quite disgusting. And so I thought to myself, how best can I express to the world that gays are just an abomination?

Bertke says it was all a joke. Picture: Youtube
Bertke says it was all a joke. Picture: Youtube

"I have a fairly robust resentment of the gay community. I don't want to really get into this, but when there was the Orlando shooting and the guy was shouting 'Allahu Akbar' or something I was like (pumps fist).

"But yeah, I've got to be a bit careful with that because well, you know, I don't like gays, but I don't want to see people getting killed in nightclubs either. But still, I mean, it's just fantastic."

Thousands have slammed the DJ, who later said his comments were a joke, on social media.

"It's just disgusting, and there is no way you can brush this off as a joke, if you say those words and they come out of your youth that is just unforgivable," gay activist Graeme Watson told 9 News.

However, the 29-year-old is unlikely to face criminal charges because anti-vilification laws don't exist in WA, unlike New South Wales, Queensland, the ACT and Tasmania.

Bertke appears to celebrate the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
Bertke appears to celebrate the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP

In a video response, the DJ denied he was homophobic and claims to have many friends and supporters are gay.

"I took it too far." Bertke said in his statement. "There is no pinch of salt big enough to be taken with what I said. It's all good and well for me to open a valve and draw people out into the open, people I don't like, hypocrites etc, but I feel very strongly it's been very naive behaviour on my part."

"If I'm going to tuck my tail between my legs and admit anything, it's that these posts and these videos and these things I've made for the sake of being edgy have not contributed to any productive conversation."

The statement has been viewed almost 60,000 times and many of his disappointed fans didn't impressed by his response.

"I thought the gay-bashing video was so over the top that I'm willing to give you the benefit of the doubt that you were just being an a*s on purpose," wrote one of his former fans.

"However, I didn't hear you unequivocally disavow the words you used in that video, or say that you have no hatred or resentment toward gay people - you only said that you have many gay fans and friends and sort of left it at that.

"Obviously, you can have gay fans while still harbouring disgust toward them and opposing equal rights for them. It would go a long way to acknowledge that you support the gay community, if that is the case."

Related Items

homophobic nick bertke rant youtube

Top Stories

    Lano and Woodley: Together again

    premium_icon Lano and Woodley: Together again

    News Twelve years since they said goodbye, the comedy legends are back on stage as a duo

    24-year-old's 18-plus card is no licence to drive

    premium_icon 24-year-old's 18-plus card is no licence to drive

    Crime She lost her licence for two more years

    REVEALED: You're paying mayor, employees' legal costs

    premium_icon REVEALED: You're paying mayor, employees' legal costs

    Council News Several council employees will also be covered, the QT can reveal

    City bunkers down for frosty start to winter weekend

    City bunkers down for frosty start to winter weekend

    Weather We said brrr it's cold in here, it must be the Ipswich atmosphere.

    Local Partners