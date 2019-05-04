Electrifying Jet to spark MISSION

COUNTRY ORIGINS: Cloncurry-born Ipswich Jet Kierran Moseley will look to run wherever possible against the Capras to ignite his side's attack and get its premiership campaign back on track.

"RUN hard, tackle hard,” that's the no-nonsense game plan Ipswich Jet Kierran Moseley will deploy to take down the Central Queensland Capras.

The exciting hooker can not wait to put on a show for rugby league fans in the central Queensland town of Woorabinda during round 9 of the Intrust Super Cup. He just wishes the Jets were being dispatched to his home town of Cloncurry to meet the Capras.

"I think it's very important for the QRL to take football out there, especially because there are not many people out there playing,” the country product said ahead of the bush trip.

"Taking the Queensland Cup out there might show them that they could be playing in the Queensland Cup if they put their minds to it.”

The fleet-footed dummy half remembers driving up to eight hour round trips to places as far afield as Normanton just to play a game of football.

Last night he boarded a plane bound for Rockhampton to lead the Jets' assault in the remote indigenous community of Woorabinda, which lies 170 kilometres to the west of the Beef Capital.

Following stints at the Gold Coast Titans and Penrith Panthers, the former student of Townsville's Kirwan State High School seems to have found a home at Ipswich after being recruited by club stalwart Kieron Lander.

"He (Lander) just said it was a good club,” Moseley said.

"It's all country fellas here that just want to compete and no one is here for the money, and that's how I was brought up.

"Out here everything you get, you've got to work for.”

It is those country values of hard work, limited fuss and loyalty to each other that the Jets will need to draw upon if they are to overcome the Capras and secure their fourth victory of the season.

After faltering late against Tweed, the talent-stacked outfit earmarked for success at the start of the season by chairman Steve Johnson, is determined to get the job done.

"Coming off a very disappointing loss to Tweed last week everyone is ready to rip in,” Moseley said.

"We also get a few lads back from injury.

"With those lads coming back and also off the bad loss I think we're going to have a good game this week.”

Moseley is set to test the central Queenslanders around the ruck, with mentors Ben and Shane Walker arming him with a licence to run in an effort to unleash his lethal ball running capabilities.

"As soon as there is a quick play the ball, get out and run.

"Be tough on defence,” Moseley said when asked how he saw his role against the Capras.

The Jets have previously travelled to Cherbourg and with a large country contingent in their ranks, they love heading bush, particularly to the remote indigenous communities.

"We really enjoy it,” co-coach Ben Walker said.

"Most of the guys are country fellas at heart anyway, so they like going back to these sorts of communities and putting on a show.”

Walker said he had not seen a great deal of the Capras in action this year but they always presented a difficult challenge.

"They are always in the game for whatever reason,” he said.

"We've had them beat a few times and it has come down to the last play where they are still throwing something at us.

"We know that they are going to be tough for the full 80 minutes.

"But we're confident regardless of who we play.”

Ipswich was sweating on the availability of several players, with the coaching staff to give them up until Saturday morning to prove their fitness before finalising the line-up.

Game Day

Intrust Super Cup Rd 9: Today (3pm) - Ipswich Jets v Central Queensland Capras at Woorabinda.