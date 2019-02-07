Electrician still has spark for the trade

HEADING back to complete a job at a location which he first fixed up as an apprentice with his dad by his side never fails to bring a smile to Ross Strybos' face.

His father John started Strybos and Sons Electrical back in 1973 with the aim of cementing a trusted business in the community that his family would one day run.

After retiring in 2010, he watched proudly as Ross took the reins and his other son Daniel is still part of the business today.

Ross started in the trade in 1994 and while his focus is now on directing the Ipswich operation, he sporadically returns to upgrade electrical work on sites he first went to with his old man, from homes to big commercial projects.

One source of happy memories is the Prince Alfred Hotel, where the 41-year-old did work as an apprentice and he was also hand for their upgrades over the past 12 months.

"We upgrade stuff that we did back when we first started," he said.

"That's pretty rewarding that customers stayed loyal to us."

Living in a society where everyone needs instant solutions, the days of a client waiting weeks to have their trusted sparky do the job are long gone.

"Back when it was Dad and I, people would wait a month because we were their guy," he smiled.

"People still want just want good value for money and reliability but people's expectations have changed to want jobs turned over quicker.

"Nowadays if you told someone you can't come for a month they wouldn't be happy."

While his mum used to take calls and book in jobs from the office, requests now come from all avenues as people desperately search online for someone who can help when the lights go out without warning.

Being an electrician has evolved past just being able to be good with tools.

"You've got to have that balance of a guy who can rip in and get stuff done but also have the smarts to interface with computers," he said.

More time is spent off the tools to meet compliance issues and workplace health and safety has risen to the fore.

"Where we used to send one guy, now we might send someone and an apprentice," he said.

"One is purely for job management and the other is making sure they're doing it safely and giving us our paperwork that we need.

"Unless it's documented, it didn't happen. Back in the day when I first started you still did a lot of the testing but now it's about supporting it.

"That's a by-product of growing. Now I'm paying people to do it whereas before if I knew it was right, it was right.

"Now I need to have that in writing."