Electric, self-driving cars to shape city's future: Tully

SMART: Councillor Paul Tully took a ride in a self-driving Tesla ahead of the opening of a charging station.

A SMART pole charging station will be opened in Ipswich to charge the electric vehicles Councillor Paul Tully believes will shape the future.

To promote the charging station, Cr Tully took a ride in the new Tesla electric vehicle and was blown away by its technology.

"It was probably the smoothest ride I had in any vehicle, ever," he said.

Using sensors, the quiet car can read speed-limit signs, automatically accelerate, steer and brake.

"The only scary bit was coming up behind a stopped vehicle," Cr Tully said.

"It's a novel experience, but it's the way of the future - this is where it's all heading."

Last year, Cr Tully listened to a futurist in Sydney, who said autonomous vehicles would be a game-changer.

"Shopping centres would need to be redesigned with less parking and more loading zones," he said.

"People will go shopping for two or three hours and send the vehicle out as an UBER vehicle to make money for them.

"It would then return and pick them up."

He also predicted driverless cars would improve the quality of life for older citizens and allow them to remain in their homes for longer.

"They could use a driverless vehicle to take them to the doctor or take them shopping," he said.

"It will give them independence and familiarity for many more years."

The Smight Air Streetlight installed at North Ipswich Reserve has several features including electric car charging, environmental monitoring and free Wi-Fi.

The smart pole is expected to be operational this week, with a Tesla Model S 90D electric vehicle the first to test the pole's capabilities.

The council has two Smart City pilot sites with technology such as autonomous mowers, smart benches with phone-charging capabilities and intelligent public lights, bins and solar power.

"A lot of people fear the future but we need to embrace it," Cr Tully said.

"It's an exciting time."