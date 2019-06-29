Electric cars hold key for Ipswich jobs

AMPING UP: Protonautics production manager Dave Parton with one of the Pem Waterblocks that are produced in the Carole Park facility, which recently received a $50,000 boost through the Business Growth Fund.

AN IPSWICH business leading the charge towards electric vehicles is set to take on more workers and increase its production.

Carole Park manufacturer Protonautics is one of 19 businesses to receive a Business Growth Fund grant for the State Government.

The $50,000 grant will be used to buy a machine to increase production capacity for the specialised heat exchangers known as Pem Waterblocks.

The Pem Waterblock is used to cool the electrical components in car charging stations, and is just one of several electric car charging parts made by Protonautics.

The boost will also result in Protonautics putting on an additional five staff, including two apprentices or trainees.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman visited Protonautics this week to announce the grant.

"Protonautics is a local manufacturer employing 17 Queenslanders with more than 30 years' experience in producing engineering equipment across the automotive, electronics, aviation, medical and defence sectors,” Ms Fentiman said.

Protonautics general manager Chris Bush said as a small manufacturer, the business needed to enhance its capabilities to produce complex products.

Protonautics has been successful in receiving $50,000 through the Qld Government's Business Growth Fund. Minister Shannon Fentiman and Charis Mullen MP chat with Protonautics general manager Chris Bush. Rob Williams

Protonautics provides precision CNC manufacturing while supplying parts, verification, rapid prototyping and anodising services to medical, defence, automotive, RF (Radio) and aerospace industries.

"This project will open up new markets and potential export opportunities for Protonautics in the defence sector,” Mr Bush said.

"We envisage a higher growth in skilled employment along with a continuous exercise to up-skill current staff with new processes, quality systems and personal development for this opportunity.”

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the new equipment would enable the business to employ more staff which was what the Business Growth Fund was all about.

"We are investing in the future of advanced manufacturing as popularity of electric cars continue to rise,” Ms Mullen said.

"The Palaszczuk government is proud to continue our support for Queensland small businesses under this year's State Budget with $4 million committed for our grants program. And $885 million payroll tax relief package for small business, so that businesses like Protonautics can increase staff with the threshold now raised from $1.1 million to $1.3 million creating an extra tax break for 1500 Queensland businesses that now won't be paying payroll tax.”

Round six of the Small Business Digital Grants program is open. For more information, including eligibility criteria and application guidelines visit www.business.qld.gov.au.