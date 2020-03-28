Menu
VOTING: Polling booths have opened across the region as voters cast their choice for the next term of local councils. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

ELECTIONS: Record early voting leaves booths near empty

Dominic Elsome
28th Mar 2020 10:33 AM
10.30AM: Polls have opened across the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions, as voters head to cast their ballots to elect councils for the next four years.

Fears of coronavirus appear to have reduced numbers at the polling booths, with voting centres eerily quiet.

Electoral officers in Gatton told the Gatton Star while the had been a steady stream of voters, numbers were a fraction of what they would normal expect on election day, with many voters choosing to pre-poll.

Polling booths at Gatton State School for the 2020 council elections, March 28, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Michael and Michelle chose to vote on election day due to a lack of time to pre-poll.

They said with the numbers of people voting early, they decided to just vote on election day.

"Coming here is no different than going to shops," Michael said.

Keep up to date with all the developments from election day across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset right here.

