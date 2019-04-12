Election day clash won't take away from Ipswich Show

NEVER fear is the message from the Ipswich Show Society as dates clash with the Federal Election: the Show must go on.

The Federal Election is set for May 18, coinciding with the second day of the Ipswich Show. But show president David 'Rusty' Thomas said he didn't think it would make much difference.

"It's just a shame that it's on that day, but what can you do about it anyway," he said.

"Most of our people on Saturday come late in the afternoon or for the night program."

It will be business as usual, with most of the polling places open between 8am and 6pm, wrapping up before the show's main events.

The Ipswich Show 2019 will run from May 17 to May 20 with advertising and initial works set to begin in the next week.

"We have a lot more sponsors this year than what we have had before, and we'll be on track putting out the advertising in the next week or so," Mr Thomas said.