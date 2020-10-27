Menu
IT’S TIME: Queensland will go to the polls this weekend (file image)
Politics

ELECTION: Where to vote in the Lockyer this Saturday

Ali Kuchel
27th Oct 2020 12:05 PM
THIS Saturday, Queensland will take to the polls to elect its government for the next term.

Prepolling is well underway, with a record number of Queenslanders having already cast their votes.

Below, you will find where you can cast your vote prior to October 31, as well as a full list of where to vote on election day.

WHERE YOU CAN PRE-POLL

Fernvale: Fernvale Futures Centre 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway

Gatton: Gatton RSL. 48 Crescent St, Gatton

WHERE TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY:

Blenheim: Blenheim State School 81 Blenheim Road

Fernvale: Fernvale State School 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway

Flagstone Creek: Flagstone Creek State School 56 Flagstone School Road

Forest Hill: Forest Hill State School 15 Church Street

Gatton: Gatton State School 26 William Street

Gatton South: Lockyer District High School Assembly Hall 100 William Street

Glamorgan Vale: Glamorgan Vale State School 750 Glamorgan Vale Road

Glenore Grove: Glenore Grove Hall 11 Brightview Road

Grantham: Grantham State School 15 Victor Street

Hatton Vale: Hatton Vale State School 27-35 Hannant Road

Helidon: Helidon State School 16 School Street

Kentville: Kentville State School 4 Turpin Road

Laidley: Laidley District State School 232 Patrick Street

Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon State School 35 Lake Clarendon Road

Lowood: Lowood State High School Hall Prospect Street

Minden: Minden State School 1032 Lowood-Minden Road

Mount Sylvia: Mount Sylvia State School 6 Left Hand Branch Road

Murphys Creek: Murphys Creek Community Centre 18 Jessie Lane

Plainland: Faith Lutheran College 5 Faith Ave

Stockyard Creek: Stockyard Creek Hall 111 Stockyard Creek Road

Tarampa: Tarampa State School 18 Manthey Road

Thornton: Thornton State School 4 Thornton School Road

Upper Tenthill: Tenthill Baptist Church Hall 979 Tenthill Creek Road

Withcott: Withcott State School 26 Biggs Road

