Election used to lobby ethanol experiment

POWER UP: Independent Adrian Wone feels ignored when it comes to his passion for ethanol-powered electricity. Chris Burns

NORTH Bundaberg resident Adrian Wone, 74, decided to become an independent candidate for Hinkler as a lobbying attempt, and not because he believes he can win the election.

The former cane farmer says in a low voice that he is "a little camera shy", hates politicians, and believes this story should focus on the need for a local ethanol power plant to generate renewable and cheap electricity rather than on himself.

On Monday night at the candidates forum he blasted the News Mail for ignoring his idea for years, which relies on the pioneering technology used in Brazil which has a capacity of 87 Megawatts.

It is an experiment he pitched to Federal MP Keith Pitt, who said that the idea so far lacks detail.

"He would not give me any details on his proposal, stating it was confidential," Mr Pitt said.

"Any Federal Government grant requires a detailed business case which is assessed, and needs to demonstrate value for money and then meet certain milestones throughout the project."

Mr Wone said there was enough sugar cane in Bundaberg to power a prototype small station, which could be used to power irrigation.

If the trial was successful and cheaper than coal then perhaps the concept could grow step-by-step.

"I'm running solely to get this out," Mr Wone said.

"I don't expect to get elected, I'm hoping there is someone intelligent in the parties to do this."

At the forum, Mr Wone was the only attending candidate besides Greens' representative Anne Jackson to refer to climate change.

He said that if Bundaberg could use its cane farms to generate electricity then it would reduce carbon, which he predicted would subsidise future taxes.

"It's cheaper, but most importantly we can avoid taxes that global warming will bring on us," Mr Wone said.

"We will be hit with the carbon tax, and we can't avoid it.

"It's the best way to avoid it by creating green energy."

Mr Wone was formally a Greens candidate in 2010, but resigned from the party to run instead as an independent.

He said he was unable to speak about the ethanol power plant whle representing the Greens.

"They (the Greens) aren't interested in the environment at all," Mr Wone said.

"At the election I could not get this out.

"I wanted this to be owned by the farmer."