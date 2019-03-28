Menu
BOOST: Blair MP Shayne Neumann, USQ Vice-Chancellor Geraldine MacKenzie and Pro Vice-Chancellor John Cole.
Education

Election result may bring big boost to Ipswich's USQ campus

Hayden Johnson
28th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
HIGHER-quality health and biomedical sciences facilities will be built at the University of Southern Queensland if Labor wins the next election.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said an elected Bill Shorten government would inject $3.75million into USQ as part of its university future fund.

USQ's Ipswich campus will receive $750,000 towards its Health and Wellbeing Centre to enhance the opportunity for student placements while enabling the university to extend its health services reach to the community.

About $1million will be spent on enhanced delivery of health-related programs such as midwifery, paramedicine and sport and exercise science through a Biomedical Laboratory.

The Ipswich and Toowoomba campuses will both benefit from $2million towards Clinical Simulation Laboratories to provide nursing and midwifery students with access to laboratories.

"This with the growing part of Ipswich with Ripley Valley and the population booming, we need things like money for midwifery and health which is a huge issue in this area," Mr Neumann said.

 

USQ Vice Chancellor Geraldine MacKenzie.
USQ Vice-Chancellor Geraldine McKenzie welcomed the funding and said it would expand the capabilities of the university's Ipswich campus.

"This community is one that needs additional work done in health," she said.

"Everything we can do to boost that is very important.

"Given the increase in the need for health and health funding, we always need more and the government of the day will always be having people like universities looking for new funding.

Mr Neumann reiterated Labor's pledge to inject millions of dollars into Queensland universities and remove caps on university places.

"The difference here will be in the thousands of extra students across Ipswich, Toowoomba and Springfield," Mr Neumann said.

"It is paramount that young people in our region are given the best possible opportunities to enhance their education and employability, and this is achieved through funding our regional universities."

    28th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
