Election candidates vying for the seat of Lockyer.
Politics

ELECTION: Lockyer candidates to face off in debate tonight

Ali Kuchel
6th Oct 2020 1:48 PM

FOUR candidates vying for the seat of Lockyer will go head-to-head in a livestream debate on the Gatton Star website, tonight.

The debate, which will start at 7.30pm, will be accessible from this page, and will be moderated by Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel.

Joining the debate will be Locker incumbent Jim McDonald (LNP), Corey West (PHON), Jim Savage (independent) and Andrew Rockliff (UNITED).

The Gatton star is partnering with The Courier Mail to bring you tonight’s broadcast, who are hosting a number of similar events in the lead up to polling day on Saturday, October 31.

With the successful candidate securing a four-year term in the seat, the Gatton Star wants to give voters the chance to hear from the candidates before deciding on their vote.

Since 2004, the seat of Lockyer has been held by the LNP party, and was held by Ian Rickuss.

How tonight will work

  • Refresh this page at 7.25pm to access the livestream video
  • The debate will begin at 7.30pm
  • Each candidate will be given a one-minute pitch to introduce themselves, followed by questions by Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel
  • Candidates will also make a 30 second final pitch
Gatton Star

