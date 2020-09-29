DON'T MISS: Fraser Coast state election debates tonight

IT'S the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years.

That's why the Chronicle is committed to giving Fraser Coast voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

Like the Chronicle, our debates are going digital this year.

These exclusive live-streamed forums are among the 40 which will be held across the state.

The Chronicle and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state - starting today with debates in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The debates will be live on the Chronicle website on tonight:

- Maryborough: 6.30pm

- Hervey Bay 7.30pm

Got a question you want answered? Email jessica.grewal@frasercoastchronicle.com.au