Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ELECTION DEBATES: On this Tuesday night
ELECTION DEBATES: On this Tuesday night
News

DON'T MISS: Fraser Coast state election debates tonight

Jessica Grewal
28th Sep 2020 2:00 AM | Updated: 29th Sep 2020 3:25 PM

IT'S the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years. 

That's why the Chronicle is committed to giving Fraser Coast voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31. 

Like the Chronicle, our debates are going digital this year. 

These exclusive live-streamed forums are among the 40 which will be held across the state.

The Chronicle and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state - starting today with debates in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The debates will be live on the Chronicle website on tonight:

- Maryborough: 6.30pm

- Hervey Bay 7.30pm

Got a question you want answered? Email jessica.grewal@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

More Stories

fcelection fcpolitics queensland election 2020 state election 2020
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmland gutted, truck smashed in alleged illegal fire

        Premium Content Farmland gutted, truck smashed in alleged illegal fire

        News A man has been charged after a fire devastated 50 hectares of Somerset farmland.

        • 29th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        Man busted growing dope for a mate

        Premium Content Man busted growing dope for a mate

        News A man set his wardrobe up with lights and other equipment to grow marijuana...

        • 29th Sep 2020 2:48 PM
        Knife lodges in woman’s neck during domestic argument

        Premium Content Knife lodges in woman’s neck during domestic argument

        News A man has escaped jail, despite admitting to throwing a knife at his partner’s...

        • 29th Sep 2020 2:30 PM
        Government to spend $38 million on train station upgrade

        Premium Content Government to spend $38 million on train station upgrade

        News The State Government will spend $38 million upgrading an Ipswich station to improve...