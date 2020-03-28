ELECTION DAY: QT hits the ground for council election

We'll be here throughout the day to provide you with up-to-date news about both the Bundamba and Ipswich City Council election.

According to the ECQ, as of yesterday, more than 55% of eligible voters in Queensland had already voted.

The ECQ expects that with the record number of early voters recorded, polling booths today will be a lot more quieter than usual.

The ECQ also urges voters to be vigilant of social distancing and to bring their own pencils/pens.

For a full list of candidates in your division head to: qt.com.au