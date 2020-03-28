Menu
ELECTION DAY: QT hits the ground for council election

SAMTUI SELAVE
by and Samtui Selave
28th Mar 2020 7:29 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
We'll be here throughout the day to provide you with up-to-date news about both the Bundamba and Ipswich City Council election.

According to the ECQ, as of yesterday, more than 55% of eligible voters in Queensland had already voted.

The ECQ expects that with the record number of early voters recorded, polling booths today will be a lot more quieter than usual. 

The ECQ also urges voters to be vigilant of social distancing and to bring their own pencils/pens. 

For a full list of candidates in your division head to: qt.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

