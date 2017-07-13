Election day is the only poll that matters: Antoniolli

THE results of a ReachTEL poll leaked to the QT are insignificant for mayoral candidate Andrew Antoniolli.

Cr Antoniolli says people are sick of such polls and although the results may be indicative of people's feelings at the time, the only results that mattered would be revealed on election day.

He said polls were flawed because the questions were often misleading.

Cr Antoniolli says he did not commission the poll.

"The poll is inconsequential to the final outcome,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"It's very early in the campaign and candidates' policies have not yet properly been released.

"People will make their decisions once they're familiar with the candidates' policies.”

He said the question regarding a 7.5% rates reduction was a reflection of poor fiscal comprehension.

"It's easy to make promises not knowing what you can and can't deliver,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"A pretty good indicator of that is the 7.5% rate cut.

"Seven per cent is a large amount of money that would cut into the infrastructure spend, and things like kerb and channelling.

"You are either going to cut services or not deliver infrastructure that's needed. What services would that person cut at 7.5%? Clearly no fiscal rationale behind the idea, just a populist promotion.”

Cr Antoniolli said, referring to questions three and four, the poll again highlighted he was not under investigation, or subject to an investigation in any way.

"The poll, and perhaps the results, are a reflection of the unease the local community has been feeling after recent events,” he said.

"To a degree, everyone is still in shock and people are casting aspersions purely based on perception rather than fact.”