Election candidate kicks on in new community direction

Pye Augustine was a Division 1 candidate in this year’s Ipswich election. Picture: Rob Williams

EVER-busy community supporter Pye Augustine used a football analogy reflecting on her recent Ipswich election disappointment.

The unsuccessful Division 1 candidate said her ongoing work with Western Pride had provided a welcome distraction after the March election.

“It was really good to have something to focus on and something that I love,’’ Pride’s football operations manager said.

“I was disappointed but you can’t dwell on that.

“You just take it on the chin, like in any football match if you don’t win.

“You can’t change the past. You can only change the future.’’

Possessing a successful administrative record with Springfield United FC in the past, Augustine knows she can make a difference helping the next generation.

“I love being in the community, work with other people,’’ she said.

Having turned 50 last month, Augustine will continue her valuable footballing work with Pride and in other national roles like being a director on the Association of Australian Football Clubs board.