Woman accidentally reverses off cliff

An elderly lady has reversed her car down a 5m embankment above Malabar ocean pool. Picture: Keely McDonough

AN ELDERLY woman has freed herself after she accidentally reversed her car off a five metre cliff in Sydney's south east this morning.

The driver, believed to be in her 80s, was trapped for a short time after her car plunged down a five metre embankment above Malabar ocean pool, south of Maroubra.

Her car broke through wooden fencing at Randwick Golf Club carpark.

The broken fence. Picture: Keely McDonough

Five paramedic crews and a helicopter responded to the crash.

The woman was not injured but did tell paramedics she had pain in her right hip, according to 9 NEWS

The vehicle landed on walkway on Malabar Beach.