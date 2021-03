A woman in her 80s has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition. Pic: file photo

A woman in her eighties has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Brassall.

The incident occurred on Workshops St about 5.15pm on Tuesday evening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was complaining of neck pain.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The other driver escaped uninjured.