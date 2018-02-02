Elderly woman found in ‘pool of blood’

The woman was discovered with critical head injuries. Picture: Patrick Herve

A WOMAN is fighting for life after being found in a pool of blood in her Melbourne driveway.

The elderly woman was found by a passer-by at about 8pm last night in St Albans and was rushed to hospital with critical head injuries.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said it was not clear how the woman had been injured. Homicide detectives were assisting the investigation.

Police and SES complete a line search near the driveway where the woman was found. Picture: Patrick Herve

Forensic crews have been at the Willaton St home overnight. Police blocked off access to the property and State Emergency Service members were also at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 8pm, and may have information, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

