Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

by Thomas Chamberlin & Danielle Buckley
7th Apr 2021 6:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly woman has died at a Logan aged care facility after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination today.

The 82-year-old, who was living at the Yurana aged care facility in Springwood, had her vaccine about 10am, with police receiving a call about 1.30pm.

It's unclear if the vaccine has any link to the woman's death, as she suffered other health issues including lung disease.

It is understood she received the Pfizer vaccine.

A Blue Care employee confirmed that a woman had died after receiving the vaccine earlier this morning.

A police spokesman said it was a non-suspicious death but could not comment further.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Yurana aged care facility at Springwood
Yurana aged care facility at Springwood


Originally published as Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Can’t even defend myself’: Dad dirty over baton charge

        Premium Content ‘Can’t even defend myself’: Dad dirty over baton charge

        News A man caught with an extendable baton has argued he should be allowed to protect his property

        New Ipswich memorial to honour forgotten war heroes

        Premium Content New Ipswich memorial to honour forgotten war heroes

        Council News Plans are in place to build a new memorial to commemorate Australian soldiers...

        STORM SUPPORT: Task force to further recovery efforts

        Premium Content STORM SUPPORT: Task force to further recovery efforts

        Council News Storm affected residents will receive free access to Ipswich dumps

        Two women hospitalised following CBD collision

        Premium Content Two women hospitalised following CBD collision

        Breaking The incident took place less than 1 kilometre away from Ipswich Hospital