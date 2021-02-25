Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
25th Feb 2021 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

A crime scene has been declared at a Gold Coast home where an elderly woman was found dead and her partner clinging to life.

Detectives have arrived at the Varsity Lakes home after a neighbour raised the alarm when they saw two people lying motionless inside.

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene while paramedics worked frantically on her partner, who was rushed to hospital.

Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz
Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz

It is believed both the man and woman are aged in their 80s.

More to come.

 

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

 

 

 

Originally published as Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

More Stories

editors picks investigation tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Former lolly factory hits market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Former lolly factory hits market

        Property A purpose built warehouse on the fringe of Springfield is already generating buyer interest

        Fire crews to recieve improved access to at-risk bushland

        Premium Content Fire crews to recieve improved access to at-risk bushland

        Environment Two major projects are set to improve the city’s resilience when bushfires hit

        Gatton K Hub officially opens doors to Lockyer community

        Premium Content Gatton K Hub officially opens doors to Lockyer community

        Business The K Hub store manager says the new shop is exciting for the town.

        Next stage of expanding Yamanto Town Centre revealed

        Premium Content Next stage of expanding Yamanto Town Centre revealed

        Council News The proposed new development will follow the construction of the Yamanto Central...