The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
News

Elderly woman attacked by bull

by Nicole Pierre
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
A WOMAN is suffering serious injuries after she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was suffering from serious lower leg injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked.

