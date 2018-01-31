Menu
Elderly woman allegedly assaulted by carer

Aged Care is an area that will require more trained staff in the future.
Aged Care is an area that will require more trained staff in the future.elderly, senior, nursing home, hands, Bev Lacey
by Josephine Lim

AN elderly woman is in a serious condition after her carer, who has since been arrested, allegedly assaulted her at a private residential care facility in the southwestern suburbs.

On Sunday, the male carer allegedly assaulted an 81-year-old female resident, who was taken to the Flinders Medical Centre with serious head and facial injuries.

Her condition is being closely monitored .

The alleged assault was reported to police on Monday and a southern suburbs man, 37, was arrested on Thursday evening.

He was charged with aggravated assault cause harm and was refused bail to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Experts from Major Crime Investigation Branch are providing assistance to Sturt CIB.

Investigations are continuing and at this time the matter appears to be an isolated incident involving one resident and one carer.

Topics:  assault editors picks elder abuse general-seniors-news

