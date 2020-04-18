Menu
Subscribe
Elderly woman airlifted after serious ladder fall

18th Apr 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
UPDATE 1PM: AN ELDERLY female has been airlifted from Adelaide Park after she fell from a ladder this morning.

It is understood she fell from the ladder and struck two trees on the way down.

A steel support holding the tree up has believed to have penetrated her abdomen.

Her condition is not known at this stage.

INITIAL, 11AM: A FEMALE in her 70s has fallen from a ladder and had a tree branch penetrate her abdomen at the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call for a private residence at Limestone Creek Rd at Adelaide Park at 9.31am.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked.

