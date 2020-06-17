Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
News

Elderly pedestrian killed in bicycle collision

by Chris Clarke
17th Jun 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 93-YEAR-OLD man has been killed by a cyclist while walking along a footpath north of Brisbane.

The man was walking along a footpath on Burpengary Service Rd, near Reynolds Ct at Burpengary, when a cyclist riding in the opposite direction collided with him on Monday.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he died soon after.

The rider, a 43-year-old Narangba man, was not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        premium_icon ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        News The Premier said it was about making sure the government had the money when they ‘need it the most.’

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns

        Families still forced to limit guests at funerals

        premium_icon Families still forced to limit guests at funerals

        News Funeral celebrant’s say this week’s announcement left out one important detail.

        160 kmh in a 60 zone: Rider’s jail term reality check

        premium_icon 160 kmh in a 60 zone: Rider’s jail term reality check

        News Police catch drug-positive rider with scanned number plates