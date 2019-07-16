Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle

A PEDESTRIAN is in hospital after a collision with a vehicle at Bellbird Park this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the incident occurred on Redbank Plains Rd just after 7am.

The patient, a man believed to be in his 70s, suffered a minor head injury.

He was later transported to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.

Local diversions were in place while paramedics were on site.

The area has since been cleared and police have left the scene.