Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle
A PEDESTRIAN is in hospital after a collision with a vehicle at Bellbird Park this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service report the incident occurred on Redbank Plains Rd just after 7am.
The patient, a man believed to be in his 70s, suffered a minor head injury.
He was later transported to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.
Local diversions were in place while paramedics were on site.
The area has since been cleared and police have left the scene.