Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle

Greg Osborn
by
16th Jul 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PEDESTRIAN is in hospital after a collision with a vehicle at Bellbird Park this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the incident occurred on Redbank Plains Rd just after 7am.

The patient, a man believed to be in his 70s, suffered a minor head injury. 

He was later transported to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.

Local diversions were in place while paramedics were on site.

The area has since been cleared and police have left the scene.

More Stories

pedestrian crash traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Watch out for these all-day 40km/h school zones in Ipswich

    premium_icon Watch out for these all-day 40km/h school zones in Ipswich

    News IT'S the first week back at school after a two-week break and authorities are once again warning drivers to be alert while driving through 40km/h school zones.

    REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    premium_icon REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    Council News The overall major mall reconstruction is made up of 18 projects

    Woman hospitalised after Redbank Plains crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after Redbank Plains crash

    News Paramedics transported one female stable to Ipswich Hospital.

    IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.