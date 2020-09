A MAN in his 70s has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital for medical treatment after he was bitten by a snake.

The patient, who was reportedly bitten on a private property off Pine Mountain Road, Muirlea, was tended to by an ambulance crew, which arrived about 10.53am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had been transported in a stable condition.

