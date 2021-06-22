Menu
The 82-year-old man has fronted court on Tuesday.
Elderly man’s attempted murder charge

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jun 2021 2:20 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM

An 82-year-old Tasmanian man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and wounding.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Counsel St, Zeehan on the west coast on Saturday morning.

Police said two women, aged 80 and 64, sustained wounds to their head, face and arms.

The elderly man, who also suffered self-inflicted injuries, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of wounding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 or crime stoppers 1300 333 000.

