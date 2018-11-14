Family's shock after fatal crash: 'We have to stop this'

INQUEST: Hans Battaerd's wife Cheryl and Mr Battaerd's brother Wim Battaerd outside the Ballina Court House at the inquest into the 59-year-old cyclist's death while riding on the Pacific Highway in November 2016.

INQUEST: Hans Battaerd's wife Cheryl and Mr Battaerd's brother Wim Battaerd outside the Ballina Court House at the inquest into the 59-year-old cyclist's death while riding on the Pacific Highway in November 2016. Hamish Broome

THE widow of a cyclist killed by an elderly driver subsequently diagnosed with dementia has called for tougher safeguards to keep medically unfit drivers off the road.

Tintenbar retired firefighter and father of two Hans Battaerd, 59, died instantly on November 23, 2016 when a Mitsubishi 4WD driven by 81-year-old Ernst Hennings struck him from behind near the Tamarind Drive overpass on the Pacific Highway north of Ballina.

Hans Battaerd. Courtesy Cheryl Battaerd

A coronial inquest in held Ballina on Tuesday heard that Mr Hennings' family had raised serious concerns about the elderly man's fitness to drive prior to the tragedy.

Daughter Julie King told the inquest she spoke with her father's GP Dr Bruce Cameron at least once before November 2016 and asked what could be done about it.

She said on one occasion Mr Hennings had decided he could "drive through a tunnel to Germany because it would save on airfares" and "went to Harvey Norman to get the map to show us how to get there... which we had to stop".

After the crash, Ms King said her father had been able to renew his licence, and "we went back to the doctor and said 'we have to stop this'."

The funeral for Hans Battaerd saw a guard of honour formed by the local cycle club and firefighters. Marc Stapelberg

Son Christian Hennings said he remembered being "shocked" that "dad had renewed his licence" after the crash.

Ms King said at one point she was advised to contact the RMS and "they said unless I felt he was a danger to others they would just give him a 12 or 15km radius".

"I just said, 'that's a bit useless because he's still driving'."

Dr Cameron told the court that the issue of driving fitness usually only came up when elderly patients sat their annual driving assessment test, which is mandatory from the age of 75 onwards.

But he said there were no avenues for doctors to "enforce" patients to see specialists about their driving ability.

He said aside from the mandatory annual test, a more stringent "occupational driving assessment" test cost $500 with no Medicare rebate and normally took two or three months to process a referral.

"They're expensive, and pensioners can't afford them," he said.

The funeral for Hans Battaerd at Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

Dr Cameron's solicitor Bob Hewson asked him to confirm that Mr Hennings had been referred to a geriatrician, but it wasn't conclusive that he had dementia, even immediately after the crash. But he rapidly deteriorated in the months following.

"It's not normal to see someone deteriorate as quickly as Eddie had on this occasion," Mr Hewson noted.

The court heard about a study where 69 per cent of people with mild dementia were able to pass their on-road driving tests.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to January 24 for further mention, after which a number of safety recommendations are expected to made.

Cheryl Battaerd with the ghost bike erected as a memorial to her husband. Alison Paterson

Outside court Mr Battaerd's wife Cheryl said there was "no animosity" toward Mr Hennings or his family.

"All that I wanted to get from this is a change in the law," Ms Battaerd said.

"I feel there has to be legislation in place as there is in Tasmania and South Australia where the doctors have a duty to report... if they have a driver who they feel is impaired and should not be driving."

"(But) someone with dementia might be very lucid in the morning and come the afternoon might be all over the place.

"So it's important that doctors (also) rely on the family and their concerns."

Mr Battaerd's brother Wim Battaerd said more stringent testing was needed for competence "to be in charge of a vehicle which is effectively a lethal weapon".

"If he didn't have his licence he wouldn't be driving and we'd all still be in a better place."